Kelly Rowland Cannes Debacle: Security Guard Involved Gets Sued For Harassment By Another Attendee

"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Kelly Rowland attends the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
Multiple incidents involving the same security guard emerged this week.

Last week, Kelly Rowland was the subject of a viral incident. She was attending a film premiere at Cannes and trying to make her way down the film festival's red carpet. While she was stopped posing for photos, one of the ushers employed by the festival tried to rush her off her spot and up the stairs inside. When she tried to get someone's attention back outside, she even had her view blocked by waving hands as she was forced inside. The interaction was captured on video from a few different angles and went viral immediately. Fans called out festival security for their behavior and came to Rowland's defense.

Now the specific security guard at the center of the incident is being sued. Following Rowland's viral interaction fans dug up other instances of her with other attendees. One of them was Sawa Pontyjska, who was named Miss Europe 2023. She shared her interaction with the security guard on TikTok complaining directly about the way she was treated. Now that specific interaction is at the center of a new harassment lawsuit filed by Pontyjska. “I always dreamed of getting into the Cannes Film Festival, but then I was shocked about rudeness and unreasonable use of physical force, which I experienced on the red carpet with other international stars," she said in a video explaining the lawsuit. Check out the full details of her newly filed lawsuit below.

Security Guard Who Went Viral For Kelly Rowland Interaction Being Sued

Earlier this year Rowland was involved in a different incident. She reportedly walked off-set of a scheduled appearance on The Today Show. The reason for her departure circulating online was that she thought her dressing room was too small.

What do you think of the security guard who went viral for harassing Kelly Rowland now being sued by a different attendee for harassment? Do you think Sawa Pontyjska has a legitimate case against her? Let us know int he comment section below.

