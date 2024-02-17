Beyonce Shows Up In Support Of Kelly Rowland's New Movie Premiere

Earlier this week, Tyler Perry's newest film had its premiere. The movie is called Mea Culpa and it stars Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland in the lead role as a defense attorney. Unsurprisingly, the premiere was a star-studded event but even bigger stars than anticipated arrived. Rowland's former DC bandmate Beyonce was in attendance for the big event. But that's not all as she brought Tina Knowles and Jay-Z along with her.

Beyonce shared a series of snapshots from the premiere to Instagram the next day. In the post, she showed her support for Rowland in an even more direct way via the caption. "Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly" the text attached to her post reads. She also showed off numerous photos of the stunning black and white dress she was sporting at the event. Check out the post where Bey hypes up her former bandmate below.

Beyonce At Kelly Rowland's Movie Premiere

Last week, Beyonce shocked fans with a massive surprise during the Super Bowl. She announced her new album Act II, the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2022 smash hit record Renaissance. The project will see her going in a drastically different direction sonically as she looks to embrace the sounds of country music. Alongside the announcement of the album, she dropped two new songs which proved just how serious she was about her shift in sound. One of those tracks in particular, "TEXAS HOLD EM'" is challenging for a top 5 debut on the Hot 100.

The new songs have sparked a debate about whether or not they count as country. Apple Music was comfortable adding them to the country charts where they immediately shot to the very top. An Oklahoma radio station went viral for declining to play either of the new songs but went back on the issue after many fans online complained. What do you think of Beyonce showing up to support Kelly Rowland at the premiere of her new film? Let us know in the comment section below.

