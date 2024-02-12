Beyonce Hints At The New Direction For "ACT II" With "16 CARRIAGES" & TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Beyonce is a living legend and a masterful businesswoman. Amid all the hype surrounding Super Bowl LVIII, she teased some new music in a pair of commercials. One of them was a hilarious Verizon collaboration, with Beyonce trying to break the internet by trying to pull off crazy stunts. At the end of the advertisement, she said, "Drop the new music." Somewhat separate from that ad, Queen Bey previewed one of her two new singles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." This is going to be a part of ACT II.

At the end of that commercial, she revealed the release date. It looks to be March 29 and based on both tracks, it seems we are transitioning. We are going from the undeniable grooves of house and dance to country. Beyonce did drop a single, "MY HOUSE," back in December, but that appears to have no ties to ACT II based on its sound alone. But, how do these songs sound?

Listen To ACT II Singles "16 CARRIAGES" & "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" By Beyonce

Well, they sound pretty damn good. Beyonce has something cooking for ACT II and it may be one of her most ambitious projects. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" is more of a hoedown song with animated background vocals and a thumping drum pattern. Contrastingly, "16 CARRIAGES" is a more serious vibe with a grand instrumental. It is a self-reflecting Beyonce who looks at all the difficulties and hard work she has put in to get to where she is now. She embraces her Texan roots in a very tasteful way. Grab your lassos and cowboy hats, RENAISSANCE ACT II is going to be a hell of a ride.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," by Beyonce? Between the two songs, which one is better and why? Would you like to see her make a country album after hearing both records? Are you excited for RENAISSANCE ACT II? Is she the greatest marketer of any music artist ever?

Quotable Lyrics:

It's been umpteen summers, and I'm not in my bed

On the back of the bus and a bunk with the band

Goin' so hard, gotta choose myself

Undеrpaid and overwhelmed

I might cook, clеan, but still won't fold

Still workin' on my life, you know

