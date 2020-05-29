country
- MusicGarth Brooks Net Worth 2024: What Is The Country Music Icon Worth?Delve into Garth Brooks' illustrious career, spanning groundbreaking country albums and record-breaking tours.By Rain Adams
- MusicCassadee Pope Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer Worth?Trace Cassadee Pope's journey from pop punk vocalist to country music star, highlighting her artistic evolution and business ventures.By Rain Adams
- MusicShania Twain Net Worth 2024: What Is The Country-Pop Icon Worth?Explore Shania Twain's illustrious career, from her groundbreaking country-pop fusion to her status as a music icon.By Rain Adams
- MusicBeyonce’s Producer Hints At “Shocking” Collaborations On New Country AlbumProducer Killah B says Beyonce has big things in store for her new album.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country ChartsHer two new singles are classified as country by the platform. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicK Michelle Responds To Beyonce Fans Who Think She's Jealous Of Singer's Foray Into CountryThe rapper-turned-country singer denied any hard feelings. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Beyonce For New Country EraThe rapper feels very strongly about the Houston superstar's next moves, which she thinks will only serve to ridicule her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBeyonce Taps Hit-Boy For New Country Songs: See Full Production CreditsOther songwriters, producers, and personnel include Raphael Saadiq, nathan ferraro, Dave Hamelin, Atia Boggs, and Queen Bey herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBeyonce Hints At The New Direction For "ACT II" With "16 CARRIAGES" & TEXAS HOLD 'EM"Beyonce teased these two tracks and her album during her two Super Bowl commercials. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBeyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New SinglesNot to downplay the Chiefs' win or Usher's halftime show extravaganza, but it feels like the BeyHive won the Super Bowl this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMorgan Wade Net Worth 2023: What Is The Country Singer Worth?Dive into Morgan Wade's captivating music career, from country roots to mainstream acclaim, culminating in a stacked bank account.By Rain Adams
- MusicMickey Guyton Net Worth 2023: What Is The Country Star Worth?Unveiling Mickey Guyton's $5M net worth: music, tours, endorsements, and diverse income.By Rain Adams
- MusicDrake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: WatchAubrey Graham's a man of grassy fields and horseback now, and he did his best on his social media to start getting into character.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWho Is Monica? Get To Know The R&B IconWith a country music album on the way, Monica’s ready to truly show off her versatility.By Demi Phillips
- MusicPost Malone & Billy Strings Cover Johnny Cash's "Cocaine Blues"Post Malone is giving his fans a different vibe to jam out to...By Jordan Schenkman
- NewsNelly Welcomes Listeners To "Heartland"Nelly releases his new country album "Heartland," with features from Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMonica Reveals She's Releasing A Country Album & Has Been "Welcomed" Into GenreThe Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers fan recently made her Country debut on "Pray" with Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town.By Erika Marie
- MusicPost Malone Embraces Country Roots With Two CoversPost Malone embraces the country spirit with a pair of covers during Matthew McConaghey's recent "We're Texas" fundraiser. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKane Brown Releases New Version Of "Cool Again" With NellyKane Brown and Nelly team up for the new version of "Cool Again."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKane Brown Is Joined By Swae Lee And Khalid On "Be Like That"Kane Brown croons about the ins and outs of love on his new single "Be Like That," and he gets help from Swae Lee and Khalid to get the point across.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNelly Teases Remix Of Country Star Kane Brown's "Cool Again"Nelly is dabbling in country music once again by hopping on the remix of country star Kane Brown's track, "Cool Again."By Lynn S.
- NewsRMR Brings The Melodic Country Vibes With "Silence"RMR showcased why he is one of the more interesting new artists on "Silence."By Alexander Cole
- NewsDiplo Goes Country-Pop With Young Thug & Thomas Rhett On "Dance With Me"Diplo releases his take on a country album, which features this song with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug.By Alex Zidel