Beyonce’s Producer Hints At “Shocking” Collaborations On New Country Album

One of Beyonce's producers, Killah B, says that the legendary singer has “shocking” collaborations planned for her new country album. While he didn’t go into specifics when discussing the project with TMZ, he did say big things are in store.

When the outlet asked him specifically about working with Taylor Swift, he responded: "Let's just say, she's on the approach of shocking the world.” The comments come after Beyonce dropped the new tracks, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," and "16 CARRIAGES," following the Super Bowl. Killah B has production credits on the former of the two.

Beyonce Attends Grammy Awards With JAY-Z

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Back in October, Taylor Swift shared a tribute to Beyonce on Instagram. The two attended each other's premieres for The Eras Tour The Movie and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. "I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," she wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Killah B Speaks On Beyonce's Next Album

Not everyone is excited by the idea of Beyonce venturing into country music. Azealia Banks recently remarked that she's going to be "ridiculed" for the decision. “Nothing country about it," Banks wrote on her Instagram Story. "You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music. Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It’s giving big-time musical grift. Yes, Black girls can make country music. But you’re just really not hitting the button.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

