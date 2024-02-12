Beyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New Singles

Beyonce's Act II era is officially on the way, and with two new songs to dive into ("16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"), the BeyHive is buzzing wildly right now. Of course, fans already suspected that she would be going country, but it's nevertheless very exciting to get confirmation on this and await what's next. Apparently, from what the Houston superstar indicates on her social media accounts, this second era of RENAISSANCE will land on March 29. It's unclear, though, if that RENAISSANCE moniker will also apply to this upcoming country album or if she will choose another title for this second phase.

Moreover, die-hards and casuals alike are reacting with a lot of excitement to this on social media, either praising the new tracks, reacting to her Super Bowl participation (and Vegas residency theories), or anticipating what's to come. One question folks tried to answer online relates to the overlapping theme between these eras. Some fans posit that this is how Beyonce will reclaim historically Black genres: first it was disco and electronic music, and now it's country, folk, and blues inspirations, most likely. Whether rock and roll is next or something else entirely will comprise Act III, we'll be very happy with whatever she aims to achieve.

Fans Reacts To Beyonce's Country-Themed Act II

Another hot topic around this announcement relates to Jay-Z's recent speech at the Grammys. During it, he called the Recording Academy out for never giving his wife Album of the Year despite her having the most awards out of any artist. Others like her father also commented on this discrepancy after the viral moment, and it opened up this Grammys conversation once more. Maybe a country album is what will finally nab Beyonce her first award for this category. See more fan reactions below.

More Fan Reactions

Meanwhile, what do you think about this new country era and the new singles, "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"? Do you think she'll ever drop the leaked RENAISSANCE visuals that fans have been begging for? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Beyoncé, come back to HNHH.

