Beyonce's Ice Spice & Coco Jones Greeting Has Fans Noticing A Stark Difference In Demeanor

More people were lined up to meet Beyonce at the 2024 Grammy Awards than there were in line to actually win an award. It seemed like every celebrity at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4) wanted to get a picture with her and hear her voice if only for a fleeting moment. One of these stars was 2023's breakout hitmaker Ice Spice, who greeted the Houston icon in a clip that surfaced online. Their interaction was quick and respectful, with Queen Bey also greeting the Bronx native's producer RIOTUSA. However, many fans noticed that she was much more excited when Coco Jones came into her sightline, extending a hug to her fellow R&B artist as Spice seemed to bask in the moment with Blue Ivy and Jay-Z beside her.

But if you see a longer version of the first clip below, you'll see that this wasn't really the case. Moreover, Coco Jones basically got in line after hugging Beyonce, and she went back to her conversation with Ice Spice. They spoke for a while longer, posed for a picture, and exchanged a hug, as well. As such, folks are likely exaggerating when they say that the RENAISSANCE artist cast Spice aside dismissively. Regardless, it was a big night for both rising titans, with a couple of nominations for both Beyhive members and a win for Coco in the Best R&B Performance category.

Beyonce Seems To Greet Ice Spice Politely And Hug Coco Jones Lovingly On A Dime: Watch

Unfortunately, Ice Spice didn't win for her nominations, including Best Rap Song with the Nicki Minaj collab "Barbie World." Her team-up with Taylor Swift on "Karma" remix also missed out on the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. At least the 24-year-old shares something with Coco Jones beyond great artistry and Beyonce fandom: respect and love for Victoria Monét. She beat out both of them in the Best New Artist field (plus other awards), and all three of them were worthy of the praise.

Full Clip Shows The Full Story

Meanwhile, the "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" titan had a pretty notable night, too. Not only was she the center of attention amid a crowd filled with centers of attention, but her husband Jay-Z stood up for her against the Grammys' failure to give her Album Of The Year despite having more awards than anyone in their history. What did you think about his speech? Let us know in the comments below and come back to HNHH for more on Beyonce, Ice Spice, and Coco Jones.

