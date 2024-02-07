SZA Explains Not Speaking With Beyonce At The Grammys

SZA says she was too nervous to speak with Beyonce during the 2024 Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, last weekend. She made the admission during an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker.

“I was scared to go over to Beyonce," SZA said. "I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful. I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness.”

SZA Accepts Best R&B Song Grammy Award

US singer SZA accepts the Best R&B Song award for "Snooze" on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

While she didn't get a word in with the legendary singer, she still got to speak with one member of the Carter family she admires. “JAY-Z did speak to me, I was so grateful," she noted. "Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life. JAY-Z means the world to me, I'm a JAY-Z stan so bad.” JAY-Z took home the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the event. During his speech, he criticized the Recording Academy for never honoring Beyonce with Album of the Year, despite her being the most decorated artist in the ceremony's history.

SZA Addresses Not Speaking With Beyonce

.@SZA didn't speak to Beyoncé at the #GRAMMYs and revealed the reason to E! News “I was scared to go over to Beyoncé, I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful. I just admire her. She's a… pic.twitter.com/qjebkIUEH9 — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) February 6, 2024

SZA also took home several honors at the awards show. She brought in Best R&B Song for "Snooze," Best Urban Contemporary Album for SOS, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration "Ghosts in the Machine." Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

