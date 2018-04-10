E! News
- MusicSZA Explains Not Speaking With Beyonce At The GrammysSZA says she was at least able to speak to JAY-Z.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearRihanna Wants To See Beyoncé In A Savage X Fenty Show: "[She] Got Body"The latest edition of the Bad Gal's show saw appearances from Taylour Paige, Cara Delevingne, and Johnny Depp.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFans Call Out E! News After They Post Photo Of Offset Mistaking Him For TakeoffThe entertainment site has some explaining to do because Migos fans aren't happy.
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Sets The Record Straight In New StatementNichols says that Thompson told her he was “single and co-parenting” when they met late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Tease "Wedding Crashers" SequelFerrell says the sequel is "being written." By Noah John
- GramAmanda Bynes Shares Post-And-Delete Pregnancy AnnouncementAmanda Bynes quickly took down her "Baby on board!" pregnancy announcement after her lawyer advised her it wasn't a good idea.By Erika Marie
- TVToni Braxton's Heart Attack Is How She Learned Of Lupus DiagnosisToni Braxton was rushed to the hospital and told doctors she felt as is an elephant was sitting on her chest.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDraya Michele Regrets Being Apart Of "Basketball Wives" FranchiseShe doesn't want to be seen as an angry black woman.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Preps New Single As Rumors Circulate About Kylie Jenner BreakupSome are calling the news a publicity stunt.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Denies Chasing After Athletes, Refutes Rob Kardashian Dating RumorsShe had a chat with E! News.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Responds To Christina Milian: "I Was At An Age Where I Didn't Care"He was being careless because he couldn't care less.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Wants To Work With Cardi B & Isn't Worried About BeefFans make things bigger than they are.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reveals The Moment She Knew "Hot Girl Summer" Was ViralHot Girl Summer absolutely took over social media these last few months.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDonald Glover Praises Halle Bailey For "Little Mermaid" Role: "You Earned It"He just wants her to ignore the negativity and be excited about her new adventure.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna On Forbes: "It's Like You're Awarding People For Being Rich, It's Weird"Rih gets real.By hnhh
- MusicAriana Grande's Brother Says He Cried After Hearing "Thank U, Next"Ariana Grande's brother gives fans a bit of detail on her forthcoming project.By Aron A.
- MusicFuture & Ciara's Son Is Still Out Here Dancing Like Michael JacksonFuture Zahir ain't stopping until he gets enough. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Xan Slid Into Noah Cyrus DM's Before They Started DatingNoah Cyrus explains how she and Xan first met.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Was Going To Propose & It Still "Haunts" Her50 Cent allegedly wanted to lock it down with Vivica A. Fox.By Chantilly Post