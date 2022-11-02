Pop culture outlet E! News published a news article about the untimely death of rapper Takeoff from Migos and Twitter is in an uproar. While reporting on the beloved music artist’s death, E! News made a disastrous error in judgment.

Immediately after putting the story on its website, fans across social media quickly realized the photo wasn’t of Takeoff, but of his fellow Migos groupmate, Offset. Twitter users didn’t waste time in calling out E! for the mistake and soon flocked to the site to show their displeasure. Angry tweets began rolling in about the site’s slight of the rapper.

“E! News just posted and deleted Instagram updates on Takeoff’s death and used Offset’s picture. Huh???? Why aren’t there knowledgeable hip hop reporters reporting this news??,” a Twitter user asked.

Another tweeted, “[E! News] go to hell, expeditiously. Wrong Migo. Takeoff’s pictures have been circulating all day online and you CHOSE to post another black man instead? What’re you trying to say? I bet you it was a [white] person who posted.”

e! news posting offset’s pic instead of takeoff wasn’t an accident. yt media always does this to black celebs. it’s not hard to fact check before posting. but why are y’all reporting news about someone you don’t know enough to recognize his face? like hire some black ppl asap — valarie. (see pinned) (@westsidemanii) November 2, 2022

Yet, another poster had this to say: “Sad! How y’all tried to be funny [and] put Offset’s picture on the previous post. But now changed it [and] won’t even issue out an apology! This is how we know it wasn’t a mistake [and] [it] was intentionally to target Offset & the black community! SICK. Go to the hottest part of hell!”

Publications can make mistakes, but considering the timing of the photo fumble, E! News especially aren’t here for the mix-up of one of their most loved, and now deceased hip hop royalty.

Takeoff was killed on November 1st in an early morning shooting that injured two other people. So far, there are no suspects in custody and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Check out E!'s blunder below

