Fans, family and friends of Migos rapper Takeoff are still grieving the shocking loss the 28-year old’s life. On Tuesday morning (November 1), the Atlanta rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo.

According to reports, Quavo and Take — real name Kirsnick Khari Ball — was at 810 Billiards & Bowling when Quavo got into a verbal altercation with a fellow gambler. Things went left when the Migos rappers began to walk away, and several shots were fired.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 01: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

The Hip-Hop community is heavily grieving the devastated loss. The disbanded group’s label released a statement hours after the fatal shooting, urging fans to respect Takeoff’s friend’s and family’s privacy at this time. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of out beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff” the statement began.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Back in May, Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas spoke highly of Takeoff’s low-key persona and effortless talents, tweeting, “Takeoff so underrated. If he cared more about this rap game he would definitely be stepping on y’all n***** but unfortunately he don’t gaf. Been like that since he [sic] first met him. Nothing has changed with him.”

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, also penned a message following the rapper’s death, writing, “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.” The Hip-Hop community flooded social media with their thoughts and well wishes to Takeoff’s family and group members.

Rest In Peace, Takeoff.