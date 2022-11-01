The Hip Hop community is grieving yet another loss following the shocking death of Takeoff of Migos. On Monday (October 31), the Atlanta rapper was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo.

The senseless murder sent shock waves throughout the music industry, Hip Hop and the Black community as a whole. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper. He was 28.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Takeoff’s murder comes less than two months after the senseless killing of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. It also comes nearly a year to the date the Young Dolph was gunned down in his hometown of Memphis. Dolph’s partner, and mother of his children Mia Jaye reposted a note from A&R exec Dre Hunter on gun violence in music following Takeoff’s death. “First off, I send my condolences to the family and friends of Takeoff,” the note began.

“This has triggered me in a way that I can’t even explain and I’m disappointed in our people and our culture for continuing to feed in to negative stereotypes.” The songwriter went on to vow that she would no longer write senseless music. “I will no longer participate in creating music that push any negative agenda’s to the Black Youth. I will no longer write or produce anything that harms Black people.”

Jaye’s reposted Dre’s message while adding a note of her own, questioning why people in the music industry aren’t willing to take a stand against gun violence. “I wonder how many artists, producers, music execs, videographers etc., who influence our culture through music and art be willing to take this type of stand?”

The MomEO founder doubled down on her support of Dre’s post, adding, “This amongst other things is the type of action that will garner change.”

Rest In Peace to all the slain rappers. Share your thoughts below.