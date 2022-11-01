As fans continue to mourn the death of Takeoff, Houston police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible for the fatal shooting. The lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Michael Arrington, held a press conference on Tuesday morning asking for any leads that could help them secure an arrest.

“We are looking for any information at this time,” Arrington said. “We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case… We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now,” he continued. “Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Though videos and pictures surfaced online of the aftermath of the shooting, police said they haven’t identified a suspect. However, they said they believe that the individual who shot Takeoff was an attendee at the private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Arrington confirmed reports that a disagreement was at the center of the altercation that led to the shooting. However, he didn’t mention what the disagreement was about. They also added that two firearms were used during the altercation, confirming Take was pronounced dead by the time they arrived at the crime scene.

Police chief Troy Finner also made a concerted effort to call on the hip-hop community in Houston, which he believes gets a “bad name,” to help with the investigation.

“I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them,” he said. “I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

In addition to Takeoff, two others were hit by gunfire and faced “non-life-threatening” injuries including a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old woman.

