Long Live Takeoff: Fans Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper
Desiigner, Teyana Taylor, Yung Miami, Ugly God, Ja Rule and more pay tribute to Takeoff.
The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.
Fans and friends have mourned the loss of Takeoff since his team confirmed his passing. Desiigner shared an emotional video on his Instagram Story shedding tears as he reacted to the news. “I’m done rap,” he posted in a separate Story.
“Love Live Takeoff” and “Damn Take” began trending on Twitter after the news with Yung Miami and JR Smith reacting to the news as well. Fans also shared some of their favorite moments from Takeoff, from show-stealing verses to some of his humorous moments.
Teyana Taylor also shared her condolences in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.
“Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” she wrote.
Though Takeoff was the quietest member among the Migos, he was an anchor to the group, from their come-up in Atlanta to world domination. Offset and Quavo previously credited Takeoff for helping create the group’s distinct triplet flow that would later shift the tides of hip-hop moving forward.
News of Takeoff’s death comes weeks after he and Quavo shared their latest project, Only Built For Infinity Links. The 18-song effort marked Quavo and Takeoff’s debut without Offset and was met with rave reviews.
Fans also shared a clip from Quavo and Takeoff’s recent appearance on Drink Champs where N.O.R.E. gave Take his flowers for shining on his recent efforts.
“I’m chill. I’m laid back but it’s time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here,” he said in the clip.
We’re keeping Quavo and Offset in our thoughts at this difficult time. Check out a few tributes to Takeoff below.