The world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, who was pronounced dead at 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, TX this morning at a bowling alley. Reports claim that the rapper was struck with a bullet following a heated altercation during a dice game.

Fans and friends have mourned the loss of Takeoff since his team confirmed his passing. Desiigner shared an emotional video on his Instagram Story shedding tears as he reacted to the news. “I’m done rap,” he posted in a separate Story.

“Love Live Takeoff” and “Damn Take” began trending on Twitter after the news with Yung Miami and JR Smith reacting to the news as well. Fans also shared some of their favorite moments from Takeoff, from show-stealing verses to some of his humorous moments.

Damn take — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Teyana Taylor also shared her condolences in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

“Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” she wrote.

Though Takeoff was the quietest member among the Migos, he was an anchor to the group, from their come-up in Atlanta to world domination. Offset and Quavo previously credited Takeoff for helping create the group’s distinct triplet flow that would later shift the tides of hip-hop moving forward.

News of Takeoff’s death comes weeks after he and Quavo shared their latest project, Only Built For Infinity Links. The 18-song effort marked Quavo and Takeoff’s debut without Offset and was met with rave reviews.

Fans also shared a clip from Quavo and Takeoff’s recent appearance on Drink Champs where N.O.R.E. gave Take his flowers for shining on his recent efforts.

“I’m chill. I’m laid back but it’s time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here,” he said in the clip.

Migos were on Drink Champs last week and Takeoff said this 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/LWeeigBCPH — Vuyo_Himself (@That_Damn_Vuyo) November 1, 2022

We’re keeping Quavo and Offset in our thoughts at this difficult time. Check out a few tributes to Takeoff below.

This song hit different now ATL lost both legends this year over nothing Damn Take 😢🙏🏿❤️

R.I.P. TAKEOFF R.I.P. TROUBLE#TakeOff #MIGOS pic.twitter.com/N1MxvpcIgV — J-Man Hoosier (@Jmoneyvicious13) November 1, 2022

Speechless about Takeoff man he was just on Drink Champs w Quavo and they were so charged up talking about the future, this is sad as shit — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) November 1, 2022

You gotta be a very sick minded individual to see Quavo frantic and mourning over his murdered nephew's body and immediately take out your phone to film it. Takeoff deserved better. This is disgusting. — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022

Rip takeoff . Smh — OHGEESY (@OHGEESY) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

do y'all not realize these niggas changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. this man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk. — FEO (@UglyGod) November 1, 2022

A great video of Takeoff that will never get old. Can’t believe he is gone. RIP 💔🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZbpCwcHaxu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 1, 2022

Migos holds a special place in this current generation of hip-hop. A lot of good memories tied to their music. rap royalty of this time. Takeoff’s death is a huge loss. The families, fans, our people, deserve to not have to go through this again and again. — WTF is really going on? (@natelege_) November 1, 2022

That era when Takeoff and Quavo were holding down the fort while Offset was locked up… you had to be there — nelly mancini (@nellychillin) November 1, 2022

I met 3 smart, humble & hard working guys from Atlanta on the road covering NBA playoffs in 2014 or ‘15… few months later… the entire world would know the Migos



RIP Takeoff – 🙏🏼prayers to your family & friends. Gone way too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/fSMt6yVFM5 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 1, 2022

LEGENDS… LONG LIVE TAKEOFF pic.twitter.com/t7rHo6PX2E — Nicholas Craven (@NicholasCraven_) November 1, 2022