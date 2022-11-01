Takeoff, one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning at the age of 28, according to a report from TMZ. The shooting occurred after an altercation broke out over a dice game at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Houston Police and fire officials arrived on the scene at 2:40 AM, responding to numerous reports of a shooting. The man believed to be Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital as well.

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 01: Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Quavo, who is Takeoff’s uncle in addition to being another member of Migos, was present at the time of the shooting, but was left unharmed. Footage obtained by TMZ of the incident shows Quavo huddled around Takeoff calling out for help.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims and that information will not be released officially until it is verified by the county coroner and his family has been notified.

Hours before the shooting, Takeoff shared a selfie from the bowling alley on Instagram, appearing to be in good spirits.

Takeoff formed the Migos alongside Quavo and Offset back in 2008. After releasing several singles and mixtapes in the early 2010s, they broke into the mainstream with their track, “Versace,” in 2013. They partnered with Quality Control to release their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, two years later. They were nominated for the Grammy award for Best Rap Album in 2017 with the release of their sophomore effort, Culture.

Most recently, Takeoff has been releasing music with Quavo under the name “Unc & Phew.” The duo shared a new music video for the song, “Messy,” on Monday. Takeoff also released a solo project titled The Last Rocket in 2018.

[Via]