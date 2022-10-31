Though the Migos might be done for good, Quavo and Takeoff’s latest effort together certainly doesn’t disappoint. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped earlier this month and fans have praised Quavo and Take’s delivery and chemistry on the project, even as they made headlines. “Messy,” specifically, became a talking point after Quavo seemingly references his split from Saweetie and rumors that she may have had an affair with someone within his camp.

Today, they delivered the official music video for the show, which briefly showcases Quavo and Takeoff’s acting chops. The two wake up in a car where Quavo revealed that he had a bad dream. From there, the two embark on a journey through a haunted house, which is only fitting for a Halloween release. The two encounter chaotic and spooky scenarios throughout the video.

Check out Quavo and Takeoff’s new music video below.