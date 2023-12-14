Quavo Wants To Be The Next Rapper To Take Up Playing The Flute

Last month, Andre 3000 surprised the hip-hop world. He returned with his long-awaited debut solo album New Blue Sun. But to the disappointment of some fans, there was no hip-hop whatsoever to be found on the project. When he announced the record he promised "no bars" and he delivered on that promise. The resulting album is a long instrumental album dabbling in ambient jazz and prominently featuring Andre playing the flute.

Andre 3000 has always been an influential rapper, particularly to those from Atlanta and that appears to still be the case. In a new video former Migos rapper Quavo shared to Instagram, he shows some interest of his own in playing the flute. In the clip, he's in a market where he notices someone playing the flute and is particularly impressed by their performance. He says to somebody behind the camera that he wants a flute himself. That's a far cry from expecting a new flute album from the rapper anytime soon. But it's an early sign that he could be interested in expanding his musical horizons. Check out the full video below.

Quavo Says He Wants To Get A Flute

Buying a flute is hardly the only thing Quavo had done during his recent visit to Japan. Video made the rounds online of the rapper spotting a fan wearing a Takeoff shirt. When he pointed out how much he liked it the fan immediately took it off and gave it to him without much hesitation. He also took the time to hone in on some of his self-defense skills with a karate lesson.

Earlier this year, Quavo shared his new album Rocket Power. The project served as a tribute to his fellow former Migos rapper Takeoff, who was tragically murdered last year. The project even featured two posthumous verses from Takeoff. He appeared on the songs "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins" which also featured Future. The album was led off by another Future collab, the hit song "Back Where It Begins." What do you think of Quavo potentially learning how to play the flute after Andre 3000's new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

