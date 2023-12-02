Takeoff Shirt Catches Quavo's Eye In Japan, Fan Immediately Removes & Gives It To Rapper

It's now been over a year since the untimely death of Takeoff, but still, the loss weighs heavy on the hip-hop community. In particular, Quavo continues to grieve his partner-in-rhyme's passing daily, though he wears his pain well. Due to the mass impact the uncle and nephew duo had in the Migos alongside Offset, the "WORKIN' ME" hitmaker continues to see reminders of Take everywhere that he looks for them. During a recent trip to Japan, Q happened to cross paths with a group of fans – one of them wearing a fresh shirt with the Rocket Man's face all over it.

Obviously loving the representation, the Atlanta native praised his new friend for his fit before asking if he could keep the shirt for himself. "Ohhh, let me see that shirt boy!" a voice behind the camera yells in the video below. "Yea boy, you got that motherf**ker on! Ooo, that shirt hard! Where'd you get this?" he excitedly asks. "Lemme get one, please! Can I have it?" Quavo continues while recording the Japanese local, who can hardly believe the interaction he's having.

Takeoff and Quavo are Big in Japan

"You?!" he replies, seemingly in shock that one of his favourite rappers is jacking his swag. The Takeoff fan looked happy enough to just be crossing paths with Q, but ever the gentleman, he couldn't leave without offering some money. Much to viewers' surprise, all the kind soul wanted was a replacement top to put on for his night out. As reactions pour in on social media, some are suggesting that it was Takeoff checking in on his uncle from the after life, reminding Quavo that they're always together in spirit.

As for the third member of the Migos, Offset, he's also been in the news lately for reasons related to his fallen friend. When asked why he didn't include a Takeoff tribute on his recent album, the lyricist had a poignant explanation that respects both his art and the Rocket Man's legacy. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

