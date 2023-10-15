Offset’s “Set It Off” First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Offset dropped off his second solo album, Set It Off, yesterday after plenty of teasing. The new project is jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Latto, and of course, Cardi B. It seems as though fans are enjoying the 21-track LP, with many calling it some of Offset's strongest work so far.

Listeners couldn't wait to hear what Offset had to offer them following his 2019 solo debut, Father Of 4. The hitmaker shared various previews ahead of the release, building further anticipation for the drop. Now, its first weeks sales projections are in.

Set It Off Expected To Sell 65K First Week

Set It Off is expected to sell 65k album-equivalent units in its first week. The news has come as somewhat of a surprise to listeners, who expected that the project would sell far more. With that being said, this is only a projection. The album is also competing with some heavy-hitters, including Drake's new album For All The Dogs, which arrived last week.

Ahead of the release, Offset described how even in death, his late Migos' groupmate Takeoff encouraged him to finish the album. "I still feel his presence and his energy like, bro, ‘We got to go hard. We got to win. We got to win. This ain’t the end of it. We got to win,'” he told Zane Lowe. “So that’s another thing that pushed me through is my boy, Take, man. He didn’t care that he didn’t care about the numbers, nothing. He like, ‘Bro, y’all’s s–t hard.’ He’s just very supportive in that. I just keep that in the back of my mind and just keep pushing.” Are you surprised with the sales projections for Offset's new album Set It Off? How are you liking the album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

