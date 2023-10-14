Cardi B Twerks On Offset To Their “Freaky” Collab, Already Regrets Her Tongue Piercing

Cardi B and Offset's relationship hasn't always been perfect. Still, the pair has been able to solidify their status as a power couple within the industry. Both are well-established solo artists in their own right, with the Hustlers actress working her way up from a stripper to a Grammy Award-winning lyricist. As for the father of five, he just dropped a new album called SET IT OFF, marking yet another successful solo effort since moving on from the Migos.

On the tracklist of that, he and Cardi come together twice. He shared "JEALOUSY" as a single ahead of the LP, and on Friday (October 13), we got to hear the lovebirds let their sexy sides shine on "FREAKY." The New York native has been known to post twerking videos to aid in the promotion of her new music, and this release was no exception. Earlier this weekend, a video of her shamelessly throwing it back on Offset in athleisure landed on her IG Story.

Cardi B and Offset's New Joint Song Has Her Feeling "Freaky"

After all they've been through with infidelity in the past, fans are happy to see Kulture and Wave's parents still having so much fun with each other. Besides celebrating "FREAKY," they've also been turning up for Cardi's 31st birthday, which was a wild night for her.

The former adult dancer brought in the next chapter of her life by smoking a few cigarettes (which she received backlash for), previewing an upcoming release, and getting her tongue pierced. On her Story, Bardi didn't take long to express regret for the latter decision. "I really regret piercing my tongue because I am so hungry," she vented.

Mother of Two Regrets Getting Her Tongue Pierced

"I've been hungry since last night. But I don't want to eat because of my tongue," Cardi B continued. "I'm starving. It's going to be a very, very uncomfortable couple of days." Would you be brave enough to get the same piercing as the birthday girl? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

