piercing
- Pop CultureBoosie BadAzz Denies Nipple Piercing Rumor: "I Don't Do Sh*t That Women Do"Boosie BadAzz was surprised to hear fans thought his nipples were pierced.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearCardi B Disses Offset While Throwing It Back As He Debuts New Piercing: "F**k My Baby Dad"City Girls up 1,000!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChrisean Rock Cries On Live While Getting Nose Piercing: WatchIn true Pisces fashion, Chrisean couldn't hold back her tears during the painful process.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsCardi B Twerks On Offset To Their "Freaky" Collab, Already Regrets Her Tongue PiercingWhile celebrating her 31st birthday, Cardi went all out and got a bold new piercing that's made it difficult for her to eat.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Got The Pink Diamond PiercingLil Uzi Vert stunned people with their pink diamond.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Debuts New Hairstyle & Face PiercingsLil Uzi Vert has switched up his look once again.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gets 6 New Face PiercingsLil Uzi Vert has gotten six new piercings on his face.By Cole Blake
- GramLil Uzi Vert Flexes His Latest Facial PiercingLil Uzi Vert continues to get new pieces.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKim Jong-Un Bans Skinny Jeans & Mullets In North Korea In Fear Of Western CultureThe North Korean leader doesn't want Western Culture to influence his country. By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Tells Fat Joe The Story Behind His $24 Million Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert says he was going to wear the $24 million pink diamond on a ring before deciding to get it implanted on his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- GramCardi B Shows Off New Body PiercingsCardi B showed the final results of her gruelling and painful piercing session, which included a labret piercing below her lip and piercings along her chest.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber Surprises Fans With New Eyebrow Piercing & Icy GrillJustin Bieber flaunts his drip in his latest Instagram post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Turns Back The Clock With $25 Lip PiercingCardi B gets some discount "bodywork" done while stationed in Los Angeles.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is "Ready" To Make Music With Fellow Eccentric, Dennis RodmanDennis Rodman slides into Lil Uzi Vert's DMs with something other than facial piercings on his mind.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Got A New Forehead Piercing: Third Eye BlingThe rapper may have started a new trend.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentChristina Aguilera Documents 12th "Euphoric" Piercing On InstagramThe acclaimed vocalist is preaches the pleasures of piercings. By David Saric