Boosie BadAzz Denies Nipple Piercing Rumor: "I Don't Do Sh*t That Women Do"

Boosie BadAzz rejected the rumor that he got his nipples pierced on Instagram Live over the weekend. Responding to a fan who suggested as such, he remarked that he doesn't do "sh*t that women do."

"I don't do no hoe sh*t," Boosie responded. "I don't do sh*t that women do. You ain't gonna ever catch Boosie doing no hoe sh*t. I'm a man. I let women get all their pride. You'll never catch me doing nothing a woman do. That's for hoes. All them n****s doing woman sh*t. I don't get it bro. You desire to be a woman? I don't understand how n****s be trying to take what women do and do it better."

Boosie BadAzz Attends Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip Hop

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Boosie Badazz onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop at YouTube Theater on November 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The comments didn't go over well with everybody on social media. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip, one follower commented: "Y'all don't get tired of promoting homophobia? I mean really." Another user accused him of being hypocritical: "Take out ya earrings den n***a, & the sunglasses.. leave the flashy shi for the 'women." Check out Boosie's full response to the rumor below.

Boosie BadAzz Shoots Down Piercing Rumor

It's not the only time Boosie has made headlines for his comments on social media, last week. He also caught attention for reflecting on a time he was shot at in a car, as well as for complaining about Lil Nas X's latest single, "J Christ." Of the latter, he described the song as "disrespectful." The single's music video features various biblical scenes including a crucifixion and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie BadAzz on HotNewHipHop.

