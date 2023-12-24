Cardi B Disses Offset While Throwing It Back As He Debuts New Piercing: "F**k My Baby Dad"

Cardi B and Offset have created a luxurious life that many others envy since first collaborating on "Lick," but now, it seems that's all coming to an end. We've previously seen the couple at odds due to the Atlanta native's infidelity, but they were thankfully able to patch up issues that nearly led to a divorce. After losing Takeoff in late 2022, things have been particularly difficult for Set, seemingly leading to tension between him and his other half.

Because their drama began to unfold around the same time that Nicki Minaj began her Pink Friday 2 rollout, Barbz believe the "Clout" rappers are taking the opportunity to steal the spotlight from the Queen of Rap. However, weeks after the album's drop, Bardi and her husband continue to spend time apart. Both are making major changes to their appearance, such as the new dermal piercing the father of five is sporting in the video below.

Read More: Offset Sets The Record Straight Amid Accusations Of Party Drama

Offset Gets New Jewelry Amid Cardi B Split

As for the former stripper, she's changing things up by going with a much lighter hairstyle than usual. Cardi even added blue contacts for her latest outing, making her look more like a Barbie doll than ever before. While out with friends in the club, she was twerking up a storm, even yelling out "F**k my baby daddy" while throwing it back in front of the camera. Set has yet to respond to the comment, but to be fair, he had his fun and left Kulture and Wave's mom in her feelings while celebrating his birthday recently.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B's Blonde Battle Continues, Latter Shops At Balenciaga On Mystery Admirers Dime

Mother of Two Throws It Back While Shading Her Ex

Do you think Cardi B and Offset are putting on a performance to distract from Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, or are the "Clout" collaborators genuinely heading for divorce? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]