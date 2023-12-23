Offset Sets The Record Straight Amid Accusations Of Party Drama

In the ever-watchful eye of the public, Offset finds himself in the spotlight once again. Accusations surfaced recently, claiming that Offset was partying with none other than Jade – a woman known as 6ix9ine's ex and one of the strip club bartenders Cardi B allegedly ordered an attack on in 2018 for sleeping with Offset. The timing couldn't be worse, coming hot on the heels of Offset's highly publicized breakup with Cardi B. Following a tumultuous split and just ahead of Offset's birthday celebration, he was reportedly spotted in the same Miami club as Jade. The internet erupted with speculation, fueled by photos shared by various blogs. The images depicted Offset and Jade in the same venue, though not in close proximity. In response to the growing rumors, Offset took to social media to set the record straight.

In a comment posted on Friday (December 22), Offset dismissed the allegations, stating, "Cap. This was not my party; I had a private event at Coco. I attended a public party at Playa after and was only there for 9 mins, and the owner will be pulling the security footage. Tired of my name being attached to dumb shit! Nowhere am I near this girl; I can't control where people go; it's not my party." Now he continues to clear his name, and exclusive security footage obtained by The Neighborhood Talk supports his side of the story. The footage reveals that Jade and her crew arrived at Playa Miami (a restaurant/lounge) around 12:39 am on December 15th. During this time, Offset was at Coco Miami (a nightclub) celebrating his birthday. Playa's security footage shows Jade and her crew leaving the lounge around 1:38 am.

Offset's birthday festivities took him to Playa after the private event at Coco. Security footage confirms that Offset arrived at Playa around 4 am, hours after Jade and her crew had already left. The timeline presented in the security footage paints a different picture, debunking the initial accusations and highlighting the importance of fact-checking in the age of rapid social media speculation.

As the rapper navigates the intricacies of the public eye, this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by celebrities in maintaining their privacy and defending their reputations against the relentless scrutiny of the media and fans alike. Meanwhile, for Cardi's birthday, Offset gifted her three crocodile Birkin bags. He got called out by PETA for "funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars into a gruesome, violent industry." Do we think he learned his lesson? Stay tuned to HNHH for more stories!

