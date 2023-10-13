Offset And Cardi B Gave Away Free Drinks And Food At Album Release Party

Offset's highly-anticipated new album Set It Off finally arrived overnight. The feature-packed album is expected to pull pretty big sales numbers and has already received some high praise from those involved. Cardi B in particular highlighted the heart and soul put into the album and said a few weeks ago that she thought the record was Grammy worthy. The pair got the chance to share the album with fans at a listening party last night.

According to TMZ, the party took place at Poppy in West Hollywood and they secured some footage of the event. In some of the clips, you can see Cardi B herself dishing out plenty of free food and drinks. In one video she's exuberant while passing out tequila shots for everyone in attendance. Following that she started passing out tons of Shake Shack burgers, treating everyone who showed up to the listening party right. They also point out that some notable celebs like R&B star Mario and college basketball sensation and son of Lebron James Bronny James are both in attendance. Check out the footage from the event below.

Cardi B Passing Out Treats At Offset's Album Listening Party

One of Cardi B's appearances on Set It Off is proving to be controversial to fans online. Nicki Minaj fans in particular have pointed out a moment where they think Cardi is stealing Nicki's flow. Cardi responded by liking a tweet aiming to disprove the allegations and commenting on how she will always defend herself against similar claims.

While projections for how many copies the album will sell aren't available yet, it's expected to be significant. The lead single from the album "JEALOUSY" which also features Cardi B has already racked up over 30 million streams. Offset's previous album Father Of 4 debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 back in 2019. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset passing out free food and drinks and partying at the album release party? Let us know in the comment section below.

