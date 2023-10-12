Cardi B Praises Offset Ahead Of “Set It Off” Release

Offset's new album Set It Off drops at midnight, and it's safe to say that fans can't wait. The performer's been teasing the project for some time now, recently unveiling a new single with Don Toliver, "Worth It." The laid-back track gave listeners a taste of what's to come, and some think that this could be some of his best work yet.

Fans aren't the only ones looking forward to the drop, however. Recently, Offset's longtime partner and mother of two of his kids, Cardi B, shared her thoughts. "Soooo emotional MY BABYYYYY ALBUM DROPPIN TONIGHT!!!!!" the hitmaker began. "He been working sooo hard and NON STOP… I’m so proud of him. He really put his heart, sweat, and tears in this." Cardi is even featured on a couple tracks from the new LP, "Jealousy" and "Freaky." The duo dropped "Jealousy" back in July alongside a fun accompanying music video.

Read More: Offset & Don Toliver Deliver A Moody Fall Weather Jam With “Worth It”

Cardi B Shows Support For Set It Off

Though he's certainly been busy getting everything prepped for the big release, Offset was sure not to forget about Cardi. The "Bongos" rapper celebrated her birthday yesterday, and he surprised her with a pretty extravagant layout. As she walked down their staircase she was elated to find their home flooded with bright pink flower petals, candles, and plenty of balloons. "Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo," she wrote.

Other features on Set It Off include Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. What do you think of Cardi B's excitement for her man's upcoming album? Are you looking forward to listening to Set It Off when it drops? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B and Offset.

Read More: Offset Goes All Out For Cardi B’s Birthday

[Via]