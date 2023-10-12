Offset & Don Toliver Deliver A Moody Fall Weather Jam With “Worth It”

Offset is set to drop off a brand-new album called Set It Off. Overall, this is a project that a lot of fans have been looking forward to. After all, the man has been through a lot over the last year or so. From his feud with Quavo to the death of Takeoff, he has been through plenty of heartbreak. However, he is now looking to get a lot off of his chest with a project that is definitely going to excite a lot of people. Based on early listens fans are already pretty impressed.

There are going to be some amazing features on this new album. One of the names that graced the tracklist was Don Toliver. He appears on the song "Worth It," and some have already been circling this track as one to watch. Well, you do not have to wait any longer. Although the album will drop tomorrow, Offset has decided to give us the track "Worth It," today. As you will hear, this is a great moody track for the Fall, with Offset and Don Toliver delivering some great performances.

Offset x Don Toliver

With the production, we get some low-key sounds that Don Toliver slides over. Toliver is known for great singing, and he definitely provides that on this unique cut. As for Offset, his rapping sounds as focused as ever here. His chemistry with Toliver is palpable, and this promises to be the perfect addition to your Fall weather playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bringin' up the past, the shit I done done before (Past)

Your feet all in the sand, I flew her to Cabo (Sand)

Her friend got a lil' Benz, she wanted the Range Rove' (Rove')

I'm watchin' on your 'Gram, you givin' them angles

