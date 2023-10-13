Offset & Travis Scott Turn Up On “Say My Grace”

Offset has been teasing his album Set It Off for a while now. Overall, fans have been very excited about this undertaking. After all, he is one of the biggest names in rap. Fans have been waiting on his sophomore album for years at this point, and on Friday, he got to deliver. Although we had already heard some of these songs before, there were definitely some great surprises across the tracklist. There are some great features to be found here, especially from Cardi B, Don Toliver, and even Travis Scott.

The Utopia rapper appears on the track "Say My Grace." This song had been teased numerous times before, however, we finally have the studio version. Moreover, the two dropped a music video for the song, which is definitely an exciting prospect. Below, you can find this video, which contains some fantastic visuals. Additionally, it is a video that carries forth Offset's newfound propensity to show off his dancing and choreography skills.

Offset x Travis Scott

As for the song itself, there are plenty of great bars to go around. Offset provides the bulk of the bars, where he speaks on the death of Takeoff. He also talks about numerous deaths that have happened throughout his lifetime, and how they have affected him. It's a great case of self-reflection that showcases how the rapper has grown as an artist. Travis Scott also sounds amazing on the song, and it is a solid feature that will get fans hyped.

Quotable Lyrics:

N***a, stay home 'fore your dome get left (Bow)

N****s playing dirty, hit below my belt (Dirty)

I'ma get the bag, do the show myself (Show)

Do that shit again, I had to show myself (Hey)

