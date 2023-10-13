Offset Drops Off Sophomore Album “Set It Off”

Offset is setting the tone with his new project! His sophomore effort Set It Off just dropped and fans are definitely in for a treat. Subsequently, following the success of his 2019 solo debut Father Of 4, Offset delivers 21 brand new songs to vibe out to. Set It Off boasts an impressive lineup of high-profile collaborators, a diverse and star-studded listening experience. Some of the guest appearances throughout the project include Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chloe. However, Offset has given fans a taste of what to expect from this project by dropping two singles ahead of the album's release. "FAN," the most recent release is the fifth track on the project. It's a perfect showcase of Offset's signature trap style, complete with hard-hitting beats and clever wordplay that makes him a force to be reckoned with in the rap scene.

Moreover, the other previously released one was "Jealousy" featuring Cardi B. However, Set It Off is more than just a collection of tracks; it's a testament to Offset's growth and musical ability as an artist. In addition, the album showcases his lyrical depth, his ability to craft unforgettable hooks, and his ability to shine while collaborating with some of the industry's biggest names. Moreover, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Offset shared his excitement for the project and how proud he is of it. "I'm proud of myself, man," he said. "I never be proud of myself, I never give myself no pats. But I'm proud of myself, bro. I know I put a big effort into it.

Listen To "Set It Off" By Offset

"I stepped outside of the box, like I said, and I took my time and didn't rush the product," he continued. "I'm not settling for the past. I want progression through the future. I wanted to, especially with this project, progress as an artist and not bottle my talents like dancing. That's why in my videos, I've been bringing those elements out of me because I feel like the more you entertain the people, and the more you show people who you are, the more they accept you and follow your lead."

Moreover, Offset is aware that timing is often the key to success. Also during the interview, he shared that they felt pressured to release his project last year but ultimately decided against it. "I felt like I was supposed to drop last year, and it would've been the wrong time. It would've been overlooked, and the music wasn't there yet. So I didn't," he said. Let us know your thoughts on Offset's new project on HNHH!

Tracklist:

1. On The River

2. Say My Grace (feat. Travis Scott)

3. Worth It (feat. Don Toliver)

4. Broad Day (feat. Future)

5. Fan

6. Freaky (feat. Cardi B)

7. Hop Out The Van

8. Don't You Lie

9. I'm On

10. Big Dawg

11. Night Vision

12. Skyami (feat. Mango Foo)

13. Dissolve

14. Fine As Can Be (feat. Latto)

15. Buss My Watch

16. Dope Boy (feat. Young Nudy)

17. Princess Cut (feat. Chloe)

18. Jealousy (feat. Cardi B)

19. Blame It On Set

20. Upside Down

21. Healthy

