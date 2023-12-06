Offset Hosts Second Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Giveaway Event

For those that say the holiday season is all about giving back, Offset's got you covered. The former Migos rapper has always loved giving back to his community and the holiday season is no different. Last year, he teamed up with the Ann Cephus Family Fund to give back to those in need around Atlanta during the holidays. They gave away toys and clothes while also getting families help setting up affordable internet service. The event was such a big success that they had another even bigger one this year.

The second Toyz 4 The Nawf took place over the weekend and managed to give back to even more families this year. “I want to thank you guys for supporting me on the second year of Toyz 4 the Nawf that I’m doing,” Offset said in an interview at the event. “I’m giving back to my community. I’m trying to inspire the youth and show them that your dreams can come true. And then when you’re blessed, you bless other people.” Check out a video he posted covering the event below.

Offset's Christmas Giveaway Event

Earlier this year, Offset released his first new album in 4 years Set It Off. The project had some impressive first-week sales numbers which led to it debuting in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. It also had an impressive feature list sporting appearances from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Latto, Future, Don Toliver, Chloe, Young Nudy, and Mango Foo.

While the album as a whole received slightly mixed reviews, fans were very excited about a few songs in particular. "SAY MY GRACE" with Travis Scott and "WORTH IT" with Don Toliver became two of the biggest hits from the album and landed on the Hot 100 in the week following its release. They joined "JEALOUSY," the Cardi B collab that served as the album's lead single. What do you think of Offset's second Toyz 4 The Nawf event? Let us know in the comment section below.

