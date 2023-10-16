Offset’s New Album Gets A Major Boost In Updated Sales Numbers

Over the weekend, Offset released his highly anticipated new album Set It Off. The feature-packed undertaking saw the former Migos rapper teaming up with stars. The album has appearances from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Latto, and more. Cardi in particular was pretty excited about the record claiming it was Grammy-worthy before it was released. Clearly, fans seem to agree as the album is already racking up millions of streams and received a major boost in a new first week sales projection.

As of now Set It Off is due to sell 85k in its first week which would place it in the territory of new albums from Gunna and Young Thug earlier this year. That should be strong enough for a top 10 or maybe even top 5 debut on the Billboard 200 even while competing with Bad Bunny. The Latin trap legend's new album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana is projected to sell upwards of 200k in its first week which would score yet another number one debut for him. After original projections landed Set It Off around 65k, a major boost lifted it up to 85k where it stands now.

Offset's "Set It Off" On Pace For 85k First Week

Over the weekend, Amazon released a new performance video of Metro Boomin taking the stage for Amazon Music Live. He brought some surprise guests along with him which included appearances from Nav and Offset. The rapper and producer teamed up to perform the song "Night Vision" from Set It Off,

Offset and Cardi B threw a major release party in LA last week. They handed out free drinks and burgers for the fans in attendance. While everyone got to party, they also got to be among the first to hear the new album after it dropped. What do you think of Set It Off now being projected to sell 85k in its first week? Let us know in the comment section below.

