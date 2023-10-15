Metro Boomin took the stage with Offset for a performance of "Night Vision" off of the Migos rapper's new album, Set It Off, as well as Nav for a performance of "Minute" during a set for Amazon Music Live, earlier this week. Offset's song is one of the more emotional moments from his sophomore album and sees him reflect on his trials and tribulations from the last year, including the loss of Takeoff.

He raps, as noted by Uproxx: “Man, I feel alone, but that’s how it gotta be / Man, I would be lying if I say I ain’t miss the three / Nights I wanted to cry, why them n****s blaming me? / I don’t want no sorry, n****, the pain I feel ain’t easy / I’m thinking spinnin’ bout’ my brother Take, this sh*t been eating me / I can’t get no peace when I be sleeping, seeing demons / Fake smile on my face but they don’t know that I be scheming.”

Offset & Metro Boomin On Stage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Metro Boomin and Offset perform onstage during Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Metro Boomin and Offset have collaborated numerous times over the years. Prior to Set It Off, Offset even appeared on the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Back in 2019, he discussed his working relationship with Metro during an appearance on Power 106 FM’s The Cruz Show. “We had two different rooms. So, he’s doing 16-hour sessions," he began at the time. "I’m doing 16-hour sessions rapping. He’s doing a 16-hour-session production. And then, right before the [Father Of Four], we did like another additional 12, just both of us in the room, saying what instruments sounded fire… It’s like the old-school days. It ain’t like nobody’s sending you an email with a pack of beats, and you just happen to make one out of the six, you know what I mean.”

Metro Boomin Performs With Nav & Offset For "Amazon Music Live"

As for Nav, "Minute" stems from his collaborative project with Metro Boomin, Perfect Timing. The two are currently working on a long-awaited sequel to the project.

