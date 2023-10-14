Offset & Westside Gunn Bring Heavy Hitters To Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

This week's New Music Friday felt like an avalanche of bangers, which is why our Fire Emoji playlist update is here to recap the best of the best. Not only did we get plenty of great tracks within hip-hop, but we also got some of the most anticipated and grandiose albums of 2023. First up, there's Offset's new LP SET IT OFF, on which there are plenty of heated and hard-hitting tracks to sink your teeth into. There's the slow-burning but triumphant Travis Scott collab "SAY MY GRACE," on which both MCs flow with ease. Also, "BROAD DAY" contains some of the catchiest melodic elements on the album, a fast-paced drum pattern, and a cold-blooded Future feature.

The other big album that dominated our Fire Emoji playlist update this week was Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me. The sequel to his iconic 2020 album Pray For Paris is long, lavish, impressively consistent, and a true rap experience with so many amazing guests. An easy highlight is the menacing "Mamas PrimeTime," featuring J.I.D, Conway The Machine, and Cartier A Williams. If you're looking for a wildly different Griselda vibe, though, Tay Keith's trap production on "Kostas" with Conway and Benny The Butcher will blow your mind.

Furthermore, Fire Emoji taps into that contemporary sound a bit further with Veeze's "Get Lucki." This song appears on his new deluxe version of his album Ganger that dropped this week, and is a lackadaisical but nonetheless wavy cut. Another big drop was Young Thug's "From A Man," which released alongside his flame Mariah The Scientist's "From A Woman." It's an impressive lyrical performance, and one that reminds fans that Thugger is a truly special artist.

Meanwhile, this playlist update rounds out with a new single and two remixes. Gucci Mane gave us another taste of his new album with "Glizock & Wizop" with Key Glock. In addition, Burna Boy remixed Lil Durk and J. Cole's "All My Life," and finally, Travis Scott, G Herbo, and BIA teamed up to reimagine Lil Blessin's "Likka Sto." Let us know what your favorite release of the week was, as well as what we missed, and check out the Fire Emoji playlist above. Also, come back to HNHH for more great rap drops each week.

