Lil Blessin Takes Travis Scott, BIA, & G Herbo To The “Likka Sto”

Lil Blessin is an artist who has been bubbling as of late. Overall, there are a lot of you out there who may not know who the man is. However, there is no doubt that the artist is looking to change that. Months ago, he dropped a viral hit called "Likka Sto." This song immediately became a fan-favorite and since that time, he has been looking to get some artists together for a remix. Interestingly enough, Travis Scott previewed his verse on the track, back in May during a club appearance.

Now, the remix has finally arrived. This new version of "Likka Sto" also comes complete with a music video. Furthermore, Travis Scott is not the only one on it. The track also features the likes of BIA and G Herbo. It is definitely an odd assortment of artists, however, for someone like Lil Blessin, this is a look that could truly help him take off.

Lil Blessin Gets Some Huge Features

The track is filled with energy, and despite the big names, Lil Blessin proves to have the freshest energy here. Although Travis, G Herbo, and BIA sound great, you can tell Lil Blessin is hungry. Moreover, he is making fun tracks, and we could use a lot more of that these days. We can't wait to see what he does in the future.

Let us know what you think of this new remix, in the comments section below. More important, tell us you felt had the best verse.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the one makin' shit go up

The one makin' these hoes turn they ho up

I'm already drunk than a fuck, I'm like, "So what?"

I might drink me a bottle, Aceto and throw up

You drinkin' Moscato, you wanna be sober

Like I went to the crib, I'm a Casamigo-la

