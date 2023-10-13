Jeannie Mai “Taking It Day By Day” Amid Jeezy Divorce

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Jeannie Mai shared how she's coping amid her and Jeezy's divorce. The mother of one shared that focusing on her new CBS game show Raid the Cage, which she hosts alongside Damon Wayans Jr., has helped her to get her mind off of things. Aside from work, Mai says that she's been focusing most of her attention on her 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

"I'm taking it day by day," she told the outlet. "Thankfully, being able to have a show like this and to come to work and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off of things." Mai continued, describing how she's turned her attention to her daughter amid the divorce. "Right now I'm just focusing on Monaco, I'm focusing on things that I'm passionate about.

Jeannie Mai On Coping With Her Divorce

"I mean shoot, when you're surrounded by people and you just get to laugh and, you know, look at the things that you enjoy doing in life? Then, you know, you get through it." Earlier this week, Mai shared that she's taken a step back from social media since news of the divorce broke. She posted a handwritten note on Instagram with a message to followers. "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," she wrote.

Though it remains unclear what prompted the duo's split, sources suggest it surrounded differing family values. At the end of last month, TMZ reported that the two were still living together due to various factors. Reports have also come out alleging that Mai is looking to repair her relationship with Jeezy and get back together. The rapper was spotted wearing his wedding ring while promoting his memoir a few weeks back, which fans think could indicate that he feels the same way. What do you think about how Jeannie Mai's coping amid her divorce? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jeannie Mai.

