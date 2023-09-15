Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Relationship Timeline

Love is a fickle emotion, especially in Hollywood. While PR teams effectively transform celebrity couples into “relationship goals,” that only lasts as long as love is in the air. Unfortunately, public figures seemingly face higher rates of divorce than the average person, so even when things appear to be perfect in the limelight, there’s evidently more to the story behind the scenes.

This morning, The Atlanta Journal-Constition reported that Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage. Apparently, the couple had already separated prior to the filing but they’re looking to make their divorce official and establish the ground rules, especially when it come to their 18-month-old daughter, Monaco. Moreover, Jeezy reportedly filed to have joint custody of their child.

Their relationship felt a bit spontaneous from the jump. Nonetheless, it was clear that the couple quickly fell in love and unfortunately, fell out of it just as fast. Below, we’ve explored the development of their relationship over the years.

Nov. 2018: The First Date

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

In the midst of Jeezy’s promotional campaign in 2018, he crossed paths with Jeannie Mai during his trip to The Real. Although one may have thought that the pitstop on the talk show was solely professional, it turns out that the two developed a strong chemistry off the bat. Later that month, the two went on their first date and quietly began seeing each other after that.

Jan. 2019: Dating Rumors Fly

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 06: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attend Jeezy+Lil Baby Birthday Celebration at Compound on October 6, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

It didn’t take long for the rumor mill to spit out reports of their romance. First, it began with a picture that Malika Haqq shared on Instagram. The group photo included Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, along with Lori Harvey, O.T. Genasis, and Trey Songz with the caption reading, “3’s Company.”

While Jeezy isn’t necessarily one to address his personal life publicly, Jeannie Mai finally addressed the rumors on The Real in late January. Explaining that she’s “multi-dating,” she added, “Jeezy and I hang out.” “He's very special to me, so we don't really have a label to define what it is we're doing,” she continued. “We're just having a good time together."

Aug. 2019: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Pop Out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are seen leaving the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

After eight months, the two decided to take their relationship to the next level and finally embraced each other publicly. At the inaugural SnoBall Gala in Atlanta, Jeannie Mai showed out in support of Jeezy’s charitable organization, Street Dreamz. With grins from ear-to-ear, the two strutted through the event linked at the arm and clearly, made a statement at the same time.

Sept. 2019: Making It IG Official

Instagram’s not only become a valuable marketing tool, one that connects people from around the world but it’s also where two people affirm their relationship. On Sept. 4th, 2023, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai shared their first photos together on the social media platform. “$hit… hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning,” Mai captioned her post. Meanwhile, Jeezy stayed on brand, writing, “She love when I talk dat fly $hit.”

Nov. 2019: Home For The Holidays, Together

It could be official on the ‘Gram and on the red carpet but the family’s approval is the ultimate relationship test. In November 2019, Jeannie Mai spent time with Jeezy and his family for Thanksgiving and also assisted in his annual holiday giveaway. It marked the first time she met Jeezy’s family who she described as “lovely” and “fun” people. Apparently, Jeezy’s aunt also hooked her up with a personal stash of leftovers, consisting of oxtails, chitlins, and more.

March 2020: Jeezy Pops The Question

After spending Valentine’s Day together, Jeezy decided that there was never a better time than to pop the question. The pandemic forced him to revise his initial plans, which were to head to Vietnam with Jeannie Mai and finally propose. Obviously, the lockdowns posed a signficant setback but undeterred, he decided to bring Vietnam to the crib in Los Angeles. During a special date night, he filled his home with Vietnamese food and decor before getting down on one knee and asking her to be his wife. “Would say 4 life but that's not long enough 🖤 Infinity…,” he wrote on Instagram after revealing the news.

In the months that followed, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai proved their commitment to one another. Whether it was Mai’s dedication to him during her stint on Dancing With The Stars or the rapper purchasing a billboard to push viewers to vote, they became inseparable. Through thick and thin, including Jeannie’s diagnosis of epiglottitis, the rapper stuck by her side. However, the support was mutual, as evidenced by Jeannie’s role in encouraging Jeezy to record his album, The Recession 2.

March 2021: Gettin’ Hitched

A year to the date that Jeezy proposed, the two got married on March 27th, 2021. The tight-knit ceremony included family and friends. Again, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the couple brought their own personal flares to the ceremony. Jeezy honored his late mother, Sharon Denise Jenkins, with a single pink rose on a reserved seat. Meanwhile, Jeannie Mai brought traditional aspects of Vietnamese culture to their wedding, such as a tea ceremony that her brother led. Shortly after, Jeannie Mai confirmed that she changed her last name to Jenkins.

Sept. 2021: Jeannie & Jeezy Are Pregnant

The expansion of the family was inevitable. Jeezy already has 3 children from previous relationships but the couple confirmed on September 20th, 2021 that they were expecting their first child together. Needless to say, excitement was in the air as Jeannie revealed that she was five months pregnant. It was a true blessing in disguise, especially after she disclosed that they had suffered a miscarriage a month prior to their wedding.

Jan. 2022: Hello, Monaco

On Jan. 11th, 2022, the couple confirmed the birth of their daughter, Monaco. Although Jeezy and Jeannie both anticipated naming “Baby J” with something that starts with a J, their trip to Monaco left an ever-lasting impression on them. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” Jeannie wrote on Instagram. Around the same time, they also confirmed the sex of their child.

March 2022: Celebrating Their First Anniversary

Within the span of 12 months, the couple got married and welcomed their first child together. Jeannie took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and honor her husband. “It's not about finding someone who's perfect," she wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day. "It's about finding someone who can match your level of commitment- not just to the relationship, but the commitment to heal themselves to love stronger and live happier forever.”

May 2023: A Trip To Vietnam For Anniversary #2

Since Jeezy couldn’t actually pop the question in Vietnam as planned, the couple finally took a trip to her motherland for the first time. Describing it as a “long-awaited adventure,” Jeannie Mai explained to PEOPLE that with the birth of their daughter, there wasn’t a better time for them to find out more about each other’s heritage and background. “When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures,” she said. Now that we have a daughter blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family."

Sept. 2023: Jeezy Files For Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House)

On Sept. 15th, 2023, reports emerged that Jeezy filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife after 2 and a half years together. Although neither have publicly commented on the matter, court documents, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, revealed that the two were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation. Additionally, the documents stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken [with] no hope of reconciliation.” Although they signed a prenuptial agreement, Jeezy’s seeking joint custody of their daughter.