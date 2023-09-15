Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody Of Their Daughter

According to recent reports, Jeezy has filed for a divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai. The couple got married in 2021, after dating for a little over two years. They welcomed their first and only child together, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in 2022. The circumstances surrounding their divorce remain unclear.

The two were reportedly separated for an unknown amount of time prior to the filing. The news comes as a surprise to fans, who just saw Mai celebrating the success of the rapper's new memoir. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy is also seeking joint custody of their daughter. "I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world," Mai said of Jeezy earlier this month. "Honored to walk beside you my love."

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Were Reportedly Separated Prior To Divorce Filing

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins'2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” Mai also said of the memoir. "Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling."

Jeezy also discussed his memoir in an August interview with PEOPLE, revealing that his goal was to inspire others. "I was depressed, my mental health was off," he explained. "And I went on the journey, and I’m still on the journey. Today, I can say that I’m honestly in a better place." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.

