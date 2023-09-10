Jeezy Reveals What Earns Him The Most Income

Jeezy says that, despite his prolific rap career, most of his income stems from his various business ventures. He discussed his financial portfolio during a recent interview with Forbes New Money on Wednesday.

“I would say my business endeavors are the most profitable,” Jeezy said on the show. “I have a Steakhouse, a spirits company, I’ve built and solid spirits, I don’t know if you know about Avión tequila. Shoutout to my partner Ken Austin. We basically built it up, sold it to Pernod Ricard, which is probably one of the biggest deals of the year on the low.”

Jeezy Shows Off A Bottle Of Avión

He continued: “And then, I just acquired Naud Spirits out of Cognac, France. We have Cognac, Vodka, and Gin. Defiance fuel water, which is an athlete’s water. Major, probably Dr. Pepper or somebody gon’ pick us up. I’ma tell you what they know, cause’ I can’t tell you what they don’t know cause’ I’m still street. I can’t give it all up, but what they do know. You feel me? My uncle always told me don’t let ya right hand know what ya left hand doin.” Jeezy added that he doesn’t “do anything for just money” and “if I don’t have any equity in it, I don’t want to touch it or put my likeness to it.” Check out the interview below.

Jeezy Discusses His Financial Portfolio

The conversation with Forbes comes as Jeezy is promoting his new memoir, Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. The release of the book made Jeezy a New York Times Best Selling author. It details the trials and tribulations of his career, which he hopes will inspire people to follow their dreams. The book is available now.

