Jeezy Opens Up About New Memoir And Mental Health

Jeezy has recently opened up about his mental health struggles in a new interview. During a discussion with Vulture about his memoir, Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, he says he lacked the words to express himself. “I didn’t always have the wording or the tools to understand what I was going through,” he said. Jeezy says he wants to pass along healthy habits to his community.

“As a Black man, we don’t really lean into that because we’re taught that’s weak,” he said. Prior to this, he discussed his experience with suicidal ideation with PEOPLE. “My friends became junkies, and they were getting killed and all these things. So it was all this stuff in my head,” he says. “I just remember standing there, and it was for a brief moment, I would say at least about 10 minutes, I actually contemplated jumping in the water.”

Jeezy “In A Better Place” Now, He Says

Luckily, the rapper pushed through and says he’s doing much better these days. “I was depressed, my mental health was off, and I went on the journey, and I’m still on the journey. Today, I can say that I’m honestly in a better place.” Jeezy says he addressed his own mental health struggles, hoping to inspire others. He continued: “You can have all the money in the world, but if your mental health ain’t right, You’re not going to be able to enjoy it.”

The rapper added: “I just want to put that in the book in a way that people can look at it and see the trauma in it.” Jeezy told Good Morning America he hopes the book also serves as inspiration for his audience to achieve their dreams. “I think people always tell you about their success stories, but one thing that I’ve learned about life is that in every failure, there’s a lesson,” he said.

