mental health
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: WatchWendy Williams' battle with aphasia and dementia was confirmed by her team today (February 22).By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia And Dementia"Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," the media star's representatives shared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's Weight Gain Due To Medication, He Says While Discussing Alleged Mental Health Misdiagnosis"I really have slight signs of autism from the car accident," Ye told "TMZ" recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDame Dash Blames Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder For Controversial Comments"The most dangerous thing for a bipolar person is money," Dame Dash claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Relationships6ix9ine's Girlfriend Single Again, Rapper Blames Her Jealousy & "Mental Health Problems" For SplitIn a video posted on his IG Story, the New Yorker is accused of hooking up with one of his ex's friends behind her back, which he thinks stems from jealousy and insecurity.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeNBA YoungBoy House Arrest Modification Grant Will Hopefully Improve His Mental HealthYB is still awaiting his federal gun trial in Louisiana, which is scheduled for next summer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes' Podcast Debuts With Tattoo Artist Interview After Mental Health Crisis RecoveryThe "Hairspray" actress and her close friend Paul Sieminski are embarking on a podcasting adventure together.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Concerns Fans With Latest Post: "Dying Sounds Easier Then Living"Fans are worried about Chrisean Rock after her latest social media post.By Cole Blake
- SportsAngel Reese Reveals Reason For Four-Game AbsenceReese claims that she was on a self-imposed mental health break.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHarley Pasternak "Following" Kanye West In Dubai, Rapper Reportedly BelievesAs he works on his collaborative LP with Ty Dolla Sign, Ye is allegedly plagued with fears of his former personal trainer trying to institutionalize him.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Claims He Was "Concerned" About Kodak Black Before "Drink Champs" AppearanceBudden said he's been worried about the Florida rapper for at least a year.By Ben Mock
- MusicDanny Brown Opens Up About Being Suicidal While Spiraling Further Into AddictionDanny Brown has always been honest.By Alexander Cole