Lil Nas X sparked concern among onlookers in Los Angeles early yesterday morning, as he was spotted roaming the streets nearly nude. In footage of the unusual incident, he's seen wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. When someone approached him, he was singing and talking about a party he wanted everyone to attend.

He also placed a traffic cone on his head, and allegedly charged at a police offer when authorities were called. Eventually, he was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later taken to Van Nuys jail, where he was officially booked on a misdemeanor charge related to the alleged altercation with the cop.

Now, TMZ has confirmed that the "Montero" performer will remain behind bars for the entire weekend. Per the outlet, he has to see a judge to have his bail set due to the nature of the charge, which will not happen until Monday (August 25). While some speculate that the ordeal could have allegedly been drug-related, this has not been confirmed.

Lil Nas X Arrested

Nov 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Lil Nas X performs during opening ceremonies before the League of Legends World Championships between DRX and T1 at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most supporters didn't see any of this coming, and hope that he's able to get whatever help he might need to move past this. After all, he has a lot to look forward to. This includes the highly anticipated release of his second studio album DREAMBOY.

Lil Nas X has already battled personal issues this year too. In April, he took to social media to announce that half of his face had become paralyzed. In a video posted from a hospital bed, he demonstrated how he was unable to laugh or smile normally.

Fortunately, it looks like this was only temporary, and that he's been able to make a full recovery. Fans are hoping that this latest bump in the road will have a similar outcome.