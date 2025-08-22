Lil Nas X To Spend The Weekend In Jail After Bizarre Stroll Through Los Angeles

BY Caroline Fisher 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Nas X Weekend Jail Hip Hop News
Lil Nas X performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Lil Nas X was arrested on suspicion of battery on a cop after being spotted roaming the streets in his underwear.

Lil Nas X sparked concern among onlookers in Los Angeles early yesterday morning, as he was spotted roaming the streets nearly nude. In footage of the unusual incident, he's seen wearing nothing but underwear and a pair of cowboy boots. When someone approached him, he was singing and talking about a party he wanted everyone to attend.

He also placed a traffic cone on his head, and allegedly charged at a police offer when authorities were called. Eventually, he was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later taken to Van Nuys jail, where he was officially booked on a misdemeanor charge related to the alleged altercation with the cop.

Now, TMZ has confirmed that the "Montero" performer will remain behind bars for the entire weekend. Per the outlet, he has to see a judge to have his bail set due to the nature of the charge, which will not happen until Monday (August 25). While some speculate that the ordeal could have allegedly been drug-related, this has not been confirmed.

Read More: Lil Nas X Could Have Been Waving Red Flags Long Before Hospitalization And Arrest

Lil Nas X Arrested
ESports: League of Legends World Championship
Nov 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Lil Nas X performs during opening ceremonies before the League of Legends World Championships between DRX and T1 at Chase Center. Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most supporters didn't see any of this coming, and hope that he's able to get whatever help he might need to move past this. After all, he has a lot to look forward to. This includes the highly anticipated release of his second studio album DREAMBOY.

Lil Nas X has already battled personal issues this year too. In April, he took to social media to announce that half of his face had become paralyzed. In a video posted from a hospital bed, he demonstrated how he was unable to laugh or smile normally.

Fortunately, it looks like this was only temporary, and that he's been able to make a full recovery. Fans are hoping that this latest bump in the road will have a similar outcome.

Read More: Lil Nas X Released From Hospital And Arrested After Concerning Incident In Los Angeles

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Nas X Arrested Hip Hop News Music Lil Nas X Released From Hospital And Arrested After Concerning Incident In Los Angeles 874
Lil Nas X Update Facial Paralysis Hip Hop News Music Lil Nas X Delivers Update Amid Frightening Facial Paralysis Ordeal 882
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Music Lil Nas X Wants More "Homosexual Vixens" In The Hip-Hop Community: "We Deserve A Brittany Renner Too!" 805
Richie Akiva's 10th Annual "The After" Met Gala After Party Music Lil Nas X Has Surprising Take On Beyonce & Shaboozey's Country Music Success 582
Comments 0