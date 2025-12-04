Iman Shumpert hasn't had the smoothest stretch over the last several months. Unfortunately, life punched him back again at the end of November. Per Complex and TMZ, police were called to the ex-NBA guard's home in Atlanta around 4:30 a.m. on the 26th.

Even worse is that the person who called the authorities, a woman identified as Joanna Donnejour, wanted to accuse him of "hitting her." The police report states that they witnessed Iman putting a suitcase outside of his house when they arrived.

Shumpert says he was doing this after Donnejour was repeatedly asked to leave. In a statement to TMZ, the NBA journeyman explains his side of the story in more detail.

"Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property. The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened," he says.

"After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart."

Shumpert adds, "This matter was quickly closed that night by the police after they did their investigation."

Iman Shumpert Allegations

While his retelling certainly sounds like it was much of nothing, Donnejour's account is much different. According to her, she and Shumpert got into an argument about him talking to another woman while another female guest was there.

After that, Donnejour claims the 35-year-old got her out by "dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs."

She also says that she did order a ride while waiting for the police so that she could press charges, presumably assault. However, per the police, they didn't identify any marks or bruises from the alleged attack.