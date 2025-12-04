Atlanta Police Reportedly Called To Iman Shumpert's Home After Woman Alleges Assault

BY Zachary Horvath 210 Views
NBA: New York Knicks at Houston Rockets
Apr 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Iman Shumpert (1) arrives to the arena prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Iman Shumpert and the woman whom he asked to leave his house, Joanna Donnejour, have completely different stories.

Iman Shumpert hasn't had the smoothest stretch over the last several months. Unfortunately, life punched him back again at the end of November. Per Complex and TMZ, police were called to the ex-NBA guard's home in Atlanta around 4:30 a.m. on the 26th.

Even worse is that the person who called the authorities, a woman identified as Joanna Donnejour, wanted to accuse him of "hitting her." The police report states that they witnessed Iman putting a suitcase outside of his house when they arrived.

Shumpert says he was doing this after Donnejour was repeatedly asked to leave. In a statement to TMZ, the NBA journeyman explains his side of the story in more detail.

"Last week, I had friends over and a visitor at my residence was politely asked to leave several times after I witnessed her damaging personal property. The police were called, invited inside and they spoke with multiple people who saw what happened," he says.

"After assessing the situation, the police instructed her to leave repeatedly. She refused to vacate the property after being asked to leave multiple times and only after the officers escorted her outside did she eventually depart."

Shumpert adds, "This matter was quickly closed that night by the police after they did their investigation."

Iman Shumpert Allegations

While his retelling certainly sounds like it was much of nothing, Donnejour's account is much different. According to her, she and Shumpert got into an argument about him talking to another woman while another female guest was there.

After that, Donnejour claims the 35-year-old got her out by "dragging her by her wrist and foot toward the stairs."

She also says that she did order a ride while waiting for the police so that she could press charges, presumably assault. However, per the police, they didn't identify any marks or bruises from the alleged attack.

In bodycam footage acquired by TMZ, Donnejour tells Iman, "See you in court and on Instagram in the morning." Moreover, she can be heard arguing with police about the night's events. We will see if these leads to anything else down the road.

