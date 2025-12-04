the-10-best-sneaker-collabs-of-2025

2025 is coming to a close, and so it's time to take a look at the best sneaker collabs that dropped this past year. Brands pushed new ideas, artists stepped into bigger roles, and some of the most iconic partnerships returned with fresh energy.

This year felt packed with moments that actually mattered, whether it was a long-awaited comeback, a breakout design, or a collab that surprised everyone by how good it was. The best pairs stood out because they brought real personality to familiar silhouettes and gave fans something to talk about all year.

With so much heat dropping across every category, narrowing this list down to 10 wasn’t easy. But these are the collabs that defined 2025:

10. Travis Scott x Nike Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate”

The Travis Scott Zoom Field Jaxx “Light Chocolate” lands at number 10 as it marked a shift in the way Travis approached sneakers. This release leans into more earthy tones without relying on the usual reverse Swoosh or heavy branding.

The chocolate browns just goes really well with the cream mesh, giving the pair a grounded look that seems easy to wear. The added strap brings a practical touch and makes the silhouette feel a bit more rugged compared to past Travis releases.

This pair is on the list because it showed Travis taking a quieter approach while still creating something worth paying attention to. It isn't the loudest collab of the year, but it proves Travis truly has some versatility when it comes to sneaker design.

9. Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collection is next and it brought back a classic collab fans love. Supreme returned to the Dunk with four amazing colorways: "Black", "White Metallic Silver", "Ocean Fog" and "Ink", and "Camper Green".

Each pair keeps a simple look, featuring suede, bold lining choices, and the embroidered “94” that ties the shoes to Supreme’s roots. The "Black" pair is the most understated, while "Ocean Fog" and "Ink" bring real personality.

"Camper Green" added another option for collectors who wanted something more earthy. The set works because it respects the history of Supreme’s SB collaborations.

The collab is great across the board, even if none of the pairs completely dominated this year. It was a reminder that Supreme still knows how to drop a fantastic sneaker with Nike.

8. Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “Cabo Rojo”

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Indoor “Cabo Rojo” is #8 because it showed how strong his collab with Adidas is. The peach and clay colors give the shoe a warm look that fits his proud Puerto Rican roots.

The suede overlays, soft leather, and translucent sole create a clean vibe on the classic Gazelle shape. It feels familiar but still has the personality that defines his line. This pair also hit at the perfect time.

Bad Bunny is set to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl, and that momentum helped push hype in every move he made this year. The “Cabo Rojo” colorway stands out because it feels wearable while still carrying that Puerto Rican flair.

It is definitely one of the best celebrity collabs of the year. It will be exciting to see where the Bad Bunny x Adidas partnerships goes into 2026.

7. Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Crystal”

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Crystal” is at 7 because it delivered something that felt very new. Jordan Brand has done premium shoes before, but this women’s pair was a whole different kind of luxury.

The upper is covered in crystals that shift between black and silver, giving the shoe a bold sparkle. The grey Swoosh and heel keep things balanced, while the white midsole adds a clean break between the shine and the shape.

It lands here because it turned AJ1 Low into a true fashion piece while still feeling like a sneaker people wanted to wear outside special events. It definitely came at a high price, but with Swarovski crystals on a sneaker that's to be expected.

6. FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Protro

The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Protro ranks at # 6 because it blended two powerful legacies in one clean shoe. Nike rolled out a huge year of Kobe releases, and this pair stood out by tapping into his strong connection to Barcelona.

The purple upper features a textured finish that adds depth without overwhelming the look. The black Swoosh, matching laces, and Kobe’s signature on the midsole keep the shoe clean.

With even more Kobe releases planned for 2026, this pair became one of the standout drops. It kept fans excited while still respecting what Kobe meant to the game.

5. Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” comes in at #5 because it captured everything that made his year feel special. Nigel had a huge 2025, dropping strong projects, building momentum, and showing he can shape the culture far beyond BMX.

This pair reflects that growth and the aged cream touches on the Swoosh and midsole give the shoe a lived-in feel, while the black leather keeps the design clean. Small details, like the tiny gold Swoosh on the toe, add personality without doing too much.

It feels like a natural progression from his earlier work with Jordan Brand. This colorway is here because it showed Nigel moving into a new lane with confidence. Let's see what he cooks up in 2026.

4. Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Shadow"

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Shadow” takes this spot because it showed again why this partnership works so well. Union and Jordan Brand have built a legacy around remixing classics. This pair blended two of the most iconic AJ1 colorways into one clean design.

The red overlays from the "Chicago" look meet the grey from the "Shadow", and the mix results in a natural sneaker. Union’s signature stitching, yellowed accents, and the small UN/LA tab add the familiar touches fans expect.

This collab respects the past while giving something new to talk about. It proved that Union can return to the AJ1 and still deliver a pair that resonates with both new and longer-term fans.

3. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 OG “Diffused Blue” continued an incredible run for the brand. A Ma Maniere delivered hit after hit in 2025, and choosing just one for this list wasn’t easy.

The “Diffused Blue” colorway stood out thanks to its clean balance of premium materials and subtle details. The soft blue accents sit perfectly against the white leather, while the black suede adds depth without weighing the shoe down.

This pair lands here because it showed how locked in the brand is right now. With their momentum already rolling into 2026, this might be one of the collaborations people look back on as the moment they fully took over the AJ3 lane.

2. Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 OG is in at number 2 because it was one of the most anticipated returns the sneaker world has seen in years. The original release helped define what a modern collab could be, and bringing it back in 2025 created a massive wave of hype.

The olive nubuck upper, black accents, and clean shape still feel timeless. This drop wasn’t just nostalgia. It was a reminder of how influential the pair was and how strong Undefeated’s vision remains.

The buildup was huge, the release lived up to it, and the shoe delivered exactly what fans hoped for. It's here because it showed that a retro can still dominate a year.

1. Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

At number 1, we have the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick” because Nigel owned 2025. This pair was the moment where everything came together for him.

The vibrant brick red upper, suede textures, and small Swoosh hit gave the shoe a bold identity without moving too far from the Jordan 4 DNA. It showed confidence, personality, and a strong sense of direction.