Releasing Today: Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

BY Ben Atkinson 1210 Views
union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-im-back-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” drops today, blending classic Chicago colors with Union’s signature deconstructed design.

Jordan Brand and Union LA reunite for another striking collaboration, this time with the Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” colorway. This release merges heritage with Union’s signature deconstructed aesthetic, honoring Michael Jordan’s iconic return to the game. The sneaker features a smooth white leather base, accented by bold red overlays reminiscent of the classic Chicago color scheme. A black Swoosh cuts through the upper, while grey panels around the collar add a raw, stitched-together look that embodies Union’s DIY-inspired approach.

Union’s signature exposed stitching in blue and gold reinforces the handcrafted feel, echoing the details that made their previous Air Jordan 1 collabs legendary. A sail midsole enhances the vintage appeal, while a red rubber outsole provides durability and grip. Nike Air branding on the tongue and the UN/LA tag on the collar elevate the design, blending streetwear and high fashion effortlessly. Inside, premium materials ensure all-day comfort. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be available through Union LA and select Jordan Brand retailers. Expect a release via raffle and online drops, with demand likely to be high.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”
union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-im-back-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” revives the classic red and white colorway with Union’s signature twist. Premium leather, exposed stitching, and a deconstructed aesthetic give this pair a unique look. A black Swoosh contrasts the upper, while a sail midsole and red outsole add a vintage feel. Union’s UN/LA tag and Nike Air branding complete the design, making this a standout release.

How To Purchase Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

The highly anticipated Union x Air Jordan collection is officially launching today, February 27th, 2025. Fans can get an exclusive first look starting at 7 AM PST, with the official drop going live at 8 AM PST. This limited-edition release will be available exclusively at www.unionjordan2025.com. Given the hype surrounding this collaboration, pairs are expected to sell out quickly. If you're looking to secure a pair, make sure to be online and ready before the launch.

union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-im-back-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
union-la-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-im-back-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

