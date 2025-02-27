Releasing Today: Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Jordan Brand and Union LA reunite for another striking collaboration, this time with the Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” colorway. This release merges heritage with Union’s signature deconstructed aesthetic, honoring Michael Jordan’s iconic return to the game. The sneaker features a smooth white leather base, accented by bold red overlays reminiscent of the classic Chicago color scheme. A black Swoosh cuts through the upper, while grey panels around the collar add a raw, stitched-together look that embodies Union’s DIY-inspired approach.

Union’s signature exposed stitching in blue and gold reinforces the handcrafted feel, echoing the details that made their previous Air Jordan 1 collabs legendary. A sail midsole enhances the vintage appeal, while a red rubber outsole provides durability and grip. Nike Air branding on the tongue and the UN/LA tag on the collar elevate the design, blending streetwear and high fashion effortlessly. Inside, premium materials ensure all-day comfort. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” will be available through Union LA and select Jordan Brand retailers. Expect a release via raffle and online drops, with demand likely to be high.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

Image via Nike

The Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back” revives the classic red and white colorway with Union’s signature twist. Premium leather, exposed stitching, and a deconstructed aesthetic give this pair a unique look. A black Swoosh contrasts the upper, while a sail midsole and red outsole add a vintage feel. Union’s UN/LA tag and Nike Air branding complete the design, making this a standout release.

How To Purchase Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “I’m Back”

The highly anticipated Union x Air Jordan collection is officially launching today, February 27th, 2025. Fans can get an exclusive first look starting at 7 AM PST, with the official drop going live at 8 AM PST. This limited-edition release will be available exclusively at www.unionjordan2025.com. Given the hype surrounding this collaboration, pairs are expected to sell out quickly. If you're looking to secure a pair, make sure to be online and ready before the launch.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike