On-Foot Look At The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 OG “Neon”

The Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" remains one of the most iconic sneakers ever released. Originally debuting in 1995, it draws inspiration from the human anatomy. Its layered upper mimics muscle fibers, while the gradient design reflects the natural transition of movement. The neon accents give the sneaker its unmistakable look, making it a standout on and off the track. Over the years, the Air Max 95 has been reissued multiple times, proving its staying power in sneaker culture. Whether embraced by runners, collectors, or streetwear enthusiasts, the model continues to define bold design and innovative performance.

The shoe introduced visible Air units in the forefoot, a first for Nike at the time. Its aggressive styling and comfort-focused build ensured it was more than just a fashion statement. The latest iteration brings back the "Neon" colorway in its truest form. The photos show a sleek gradient upper transitioning from white to black, with vibrant neon green hits on the eyelets, Swoosh, and Air units. The black midsole enhances the contrast, making the design pop even more. With this revival, Nike honors its rich Air Max history while giving a new generation a chance to experience a sneaker classic.

This Air Max 95 OG "Neon" stays true to its roots. It features a layered suede and mesh upper with a signature gradient design. Neon green eyelets and branding provide sharp contrast. The black midsole houses visible Air units, enhancing both comfort and style. A durable rubber outsole ensures lasting traction. The padded collar and tongue add extra comfort. Classic and bold, this pair cements its legacy in sneaker history.