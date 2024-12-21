Nike Air Max 95 OG To Return In "Neon" In 2025

This shoe is celebrating it's 30th anniversary.

The Nike Air Max 95 OG "Neon" is making a triumphant return. First released in 1995, this iconic sneaker revolutionized running shoes and streetwear style. Its gradient grey upper, paired with vibrant neon accents, remains instantly recognizable. The layered design, inspired by human anatomy, set a bold standard for sneaker innovation. This release stays true to the original details. The neon lace loops, Swoosh, and Air Max branding add a vibrant contrast to the muted tones. The visible Air units in the midsole, now updated with a "Big Bubble" design, provide both cushioning and a retro touch. The materials combine function and fashion.

The suede and mesh upper offer durability and breathability, perfect for all-day wear. Meanwhile, the padded collar and tongue ensure maximum comfort. On-foot, the "Neon" Air Max 95 shines with its timeless design. Transitioning seamlessly from athletic performance to casual wear, it remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. Photos reveal the same bold aesthetic that captivated fans nearly three decades ago. Finally, the return of the Air Max 95 OG "Neon" proves its lasting appeal. It’s a perfect mix of nostalgia and modern updates, making it a must-have for collectors and new fans alike.

"Neon" Nike Air Max 95 OG

The sneakers feature a black rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole. As expected, the midsole includes visible neon green Air units, staying true to the classic Air Max design. Moreover, the uppers combine mesh and suede materials, featuring a gradient grey finish with vibrant neon accents on the lace loops, Swoosh, and branding. The iconic design delivers a timeless mix of bold style and functional comfort.