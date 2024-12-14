Nike Air Max Plus OG “Hyper Blue” Returning After 27 Years

Sneakerheads will love this revival.

The Nike Air Max Plus OG is making a bold comeback in the iconic "Hyper Blue" colorway. First released in 1998, this sneaker remains a fan favorite. Its vibrant design and revolutionary technology changed the game. Now, it’s set to drop again in Spring 2025, reigniting nostalgia for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Hyper Blue" colorway features a gradient blue upper that fades from dark to light. Black overlays add depth and structure, creating a striking visual effect. Additionally, the sneaker includes white midsoles with visible Air units, offering both comfort and a timeless look.

The yellow-to-orange accents on the Air bubbles and branding bring energy and warmth to the design. Designed by Sean McDowell, the Nike Air Max Plus introduced the Tuned Air system. This technology provided unmatched support and cushioning, ideal for both performance and casual wear. The sneaker’s wavy TPU overlays and breathable mesh upper further enhanced its appeal. These details remain intact in the 2025 release, staying true to the original. The "Hyper Blue" continues to be one of the most iconic colorways in the Air Max Plus series. With its bold gradient and innovative design, it’s poised to make a big impact once again. Fans are already counting down the days.

"Hyper Blue" Nike Air Max Plus OG

Image via SNKRS

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a signature element of the Nike Air Max family. Further, the uppers are crafted from gradient mesh, going from light to dark blue. zblack laces complement the design, and a yellow Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Overall, this pair boasts a vibrant colorway that looks great on foot.