The Nike Air Max Plus Receives "Black/University Gold" Update

A new colorway for Nike's Air Max model.

The Nike Air Max Plus is making waves with its upcoming "Black/University Gold" colorway, a fresh addition to Nike's lineup. This model showcases a sleek black upper that exudes sophistication and style. The dynamic silhouette is enhanced by vibrant university gold accents, creating a striking contrast that captures attention. The design features the signature wave pattern on the upper, a hallmark of the Air Max Plus that adds to its unique aesthetic. The blend of materials ensures durability while maintaining a comfortable fit. This sneaker is built for both performance and everyday wear, making it a versatile choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The iconic Air Max cushioning technology is present, providing excellent support and comfort with every step. This colorway embodies a bold, modern look that can be easily paired with various outfits. Whether you’re hitting the streets or the gym, the "Black/University Gold" Air Max Plus promises to stand out. As anticipation grows for its release, fans are eager to add this eye-catching sneaker to their collections. The Nike Air Max Plus continues to demonstrate that it is a staple in the sneaker world, combining innovative design with classic appeal.

"Black/University Gold" Nike Air Max Plus

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black and whitemidsole. Also, the midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a signature element of the Nike Air Max family. Further, the uppers are crafted from gradient mesh, transitioning from university gold to black for a striking effect. Black laces complement the design, and a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides.

More Photos

Kicks On FIre reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Black/University Gold” will be released sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike