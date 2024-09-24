Nike Air Max Plus Leather “Bred” Officially Unveiled

BYBen Atkinson
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
The Air Max Plus gets a nice update.

The Nike Air Max Plus Leather is gearing up for a release in the bold "Bred" colorway. This edition features a mostly black color scheme, giving the sneaker a sleek and stealthy look. The upper is made from premium black leather, providing durability and a refined finish. Red accents on the sides add a striking contrast, giving the sneaker a dynamic edge. The "Bred" colorway also includes gold branding on the tongues, offering a touch of luxury to the design. The signature Air Max cushioning ensures the shoe provides maximum comfort and support, making it suitable for both casual wear and athletic performance.

The Nike Air Max Plus Leather is known for its unique design and recognizable silhouette. With its combination of black, red, and gold details, this colorway brings a fresh, modern twist to the classic model. Fans of the Air Max line and those who love bold, clean color schemes will appreciate this release. The "Bred" colorway is expected to be a popular drop, offering a mix of style and functionality. Keep an eye out for its release, as it's set to make an impact.

"Bred" Nike Air Max Plus Leather

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a matching black midsole. Also, the midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a signature element of the Nike Air Max family. Further, the uppers are crafted from black leather, with classic caging throughout. Also, a red Nike Swoosh is on the sides. FInally, gold branding is on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus Leather “Bred” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

