Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bred” Slated For This Year: Official Look

A classic colorway, a classic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bred” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a sleek black midsole. Also, black "AIR" branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. Further, the uppers are constructed of black leather and the Nike Swoosh is vibrant red, the focal point of the shoes. Finally, black laces and red Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers.

The use of red against the black backdrop creates a striking visual effect, making the sneaker stand out while maintaining its classic appeal. The Air Force 1 Low, first introd uced in 1982, has become an enduring staple in the sneaker world. Its simple yet iconic design has made it a canvas for countless colorways, with the "Bred" version adding another chapter to its rich history. This colorway not only pays homage to the legacy of the Air Jordan line but also cements Air Force 1's place in the pantheon of great sneakers.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.