Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bred” Slated For This Year: Official Look

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to release in the iconic "Bred" colorway, a design that carries deep roots in sneaker culture. "Bred," a combination of black and red, has long been associated with classic Jordan Brand releases, symbolizing power and bold style. The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Bred" continues this legacy with a fresh twist on the timeless color scheme. This edition features a sleek black base, providing a clean and versatile look. Vibrant red details add contrast, appearing on the Nike Swoosh, tongue, and heel.
The use of red against the black backdrop creates a striking visual effect, making the sneaker stand out while maintaining its classic appeal. The Air Force 1 Low, first introduced in 1982, has become an enduring staple in the sneaker world. Its simple yet iconic design has made it a canvas for countless colorways, with the "Bred" version adding another chapter to its rich history. This colorway not only pays homage to the legacy of the Air Jordan line but also cements Air Force 1's place in the pantheon of great sneakers.
"Bred" Nike Air Force 1 Low
The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and a sleek black midsole. Also, black "AIR" branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. Further, the uppers are constructed of black leather and the Nike Swoosh is vibrant red, the focal point of the shoes. Finally, black laces and red Nike branding on the tongues and heels complete these sneakers.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bred” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]